GPHS Boosters support all athletics, clubs, and other extracurricular activities. It is a group of parent and community volunteers with the goal of promoting school spirit and pride at Guilford Park High School by supplementing the funding of these various areas through partnership with school administration, PTSA, club sponsors, coaches, student support groups, businesses and other community organizations.
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.